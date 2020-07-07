All apartments in Germantown
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM

12215 THORN GROVE PLACE

12215 Thorn Grove Place · No Longer Available
Location

12215 Thorn Grove Place, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large End Unit. Lake view from rear huge Deck and 2nd patio, walk distance to the lake path. Available immediately. Great location, fresh paint, close to shopping center, restaurant, highway... Application fee is $45/adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE have any available units?
12215 THORN GROVE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12215 THORN GROVE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE offer parking?
No, 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE have a pool?
No, 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

