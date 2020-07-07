Large End Unit. Lake view from rear huge Deck and 2nd patio, walk distance to the lake path. Available immediately. Great location, fresh paint, close to shopping center, restaurant, highway... Application fee is $45/adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE have any available units?
12215 THORN GROVE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
Is 12215 THORN GROVE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12215 THORN GROVE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.