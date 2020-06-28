Rent Calculator
12213 ST PETER COURT
12213 Saint Peter Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
12213 Saint Peter Court, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spaciousl 2bdrm to 2bthrm. Large rooms - living room, dining room, and updated bedrooms. Beautiful and modern floors Nice sized updated kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12213 ST PETER COURT have any available units?
12213 ST PETER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 12213 ST PETER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12213 ST PETER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12213 ST PETER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12213 ST PETER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 12213 ST PETER COURT offer parking?
No, 12213 ST PETER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12213 ST PETER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12213 ST PETER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12213 ST PETER COURT have a pool?
No, 12213 ST PETER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12213 ST PETER COURT have accessible units?
No, 12213 ST PETER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12213 ST PETER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12213 ST PETER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12213 ST PETER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12213 ST PETER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
