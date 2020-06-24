12211 EMERALD WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Nice single family home on cul-de sac in great location. Freshly painted, new wood-grain laminate flooring, new carpet, some appliances. Huge master BR with large private bath, separate shower/tub, two additional BRs with full hallway bath. Formal dining room, powder room on main level. Large finished lower level with full bath, washer/dryer, storage. Attached two-car garage with inside entry. Great, partially fenced back yard with deck. Walk to elementary school, shopping, Wegmans! Ride-On Bus, close to I270.