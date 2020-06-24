All apartments in Germantown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12211 EMERALD WAY

12211 Emerald Way · No Longer Available
Location

12211 Emerald Way, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Nice single family home on cul-de sac in great location. Freshly painted, new wood-grain laminate flooring, new carpet, some appliances. Huge master BR with large private bath, separate shower/tub, two additional BRs with full hallway bath. Formal dining room, powder room on main level. Large finished lower level with full bath, washer/dryer, storage. Attached two-car garage with inside entry. Great, partially fenced back yard with deck. Walk to elementary school, shopping, Wegmans! Ride-On Bus, close to I270.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12211 EMERALD WAY have any available units?
12211 EMERALD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12211 EMERALD WAY have?
Some of 12211 EMERALD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12211 EMERALD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12211 EMERALD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12211 EMERALD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12211 EMERALD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12211 EMERALD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12211 EMERALD WAY offers parking.
Does 12211 EMERALD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12211 EMERALD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12211 EMERALD WAY have a pool?
No, 12211 EMERALD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12211 EMERALD WAY have accessible units?
No, 12211 EMERALD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12211 EMERALD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 12211 EMERALD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
