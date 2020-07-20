Beautiful 4 story townhouse with attached 2 car garage.Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout, new washer & dryer, dishwasher, newer stove and refrigerator. Plenty of visitor parking. Apply online at Long & Foster Rental website
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR have any available units?
12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR have?
Some of 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.