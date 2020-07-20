All apartments in Germantown
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR

12137 Amber Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12137 Amber Ridge Circle, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
guest parking
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful 4 story townhouse with attached 2 car garage.Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout, new washer & dryer, dishwasher, newer stove and refrigerator. Plenty of visitor parking. Apply online at Long & Foster Rental website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR have any available units?
12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR have?
Some of 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR offers parking.
Does 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR have a pool?
No, 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR have accessible units?
No, 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12137 AMBER RIDGE CIR has units with dishwashers.
