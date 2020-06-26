Rent Calculator
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE
12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE
12131 Skip Jack Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12131 Skip Jack Drive, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful end unit townhome, perfect condition. Available any time.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE have any available units?
12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12131 SKIP JACK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
