All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 11820 ASHBROOK CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
11820 ASHBROOK CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11820 ASHBROOK CT

11820 Ashbrook Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11820 Ashbrook Court, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Bright two bedroom up with Jack and Jill bath. Slider to rear patio with Koi pond and shed and privacy fenced. Lower level finished with family room and half bath. Min. 24 Month Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11820 ASHBROOK CT have any available units?
11820 ASHBROOK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 11820 ASHBROOK CT currently offering any rent specials?
11820 ASHBROOK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11820 ASHBROOK CT pet-friendly?
No, 11820 ASHBROOK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 11820 ASHBROOK CT offer parking?
No, 11820 ASHBROOK CT does not offer parking.
Does 11820 ASHBROOK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11820 ASHBROOK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11820 ASHBROOK CT have a pool?
No, 11820 ASHBROOK CT does not have a pool.
Does 11820 ASHBROOK CT have accessible units?
No, 11820 ASHBROOK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11820 ASHBROOK CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11820 ASHBROOK CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11820 ASHBROOK CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11820 ASHBROOK CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments under $1,700Germantown Apartments with Parking
Germantown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America