(NO PETS ALLOWED) Beautiful huge 2 bed rooms and 2 full baths ground level condo. New carpet, Freshly painted, new appliances. locked building. Close to shopping, 270 & public transportation. Must See !!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.