Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE

11804 Eton Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11804 Eton Manor Drive, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
(NO PETS ALLOWED) Beautiful huge 2 bed rooms and 2 full baths ground level condo. New carpet, Freshly painted, new appliances. locked building. Close to shopping, 270 & public transportation. Must See !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11804 ETON MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
