Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
11804 Ashbrook Ct
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

11804 Ashbrook Ct

11804 Ashbrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

11804 Ashbrook Court, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Germantown! Step into a carpeted living area with plenty of natural light. Spacious kitchen with updated appliances, ample counter space and cabinetry for storage. Separate dining area with access to the fully fenced backyard! Upstairs there is a master bedroom suite, with generous closet space and walk-in shower. There are two additional bedrooms on this floor as well as full hall bathroom! There is a storage shed in the backyard as well!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11804 Ashbrook Ct have any available units?
11804 Ashbrook Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 11804 Ashbrook Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11804 Ashbrook Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11804 Ashbrook Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11804 Ashbrook Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 11804 Ashbrook Ct offer parking?
No, 11804 Ashbrook Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11804 Ashbrook Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11804 Ashbrook Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11804 Ashbrook Ct have a pool?
No, 11804 Ashbrook Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11804 Ashbrook Ct have accessible units?
No, 11804 Ashbrook Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11804 Ashbrook Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11804 Ashbrook Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11804 Ashbrook Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 11804 Ashbrook Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

