11804 Ashbrook Ct

Lovely 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Germantown! Step into a carpeted living area with plenty of natural light. Spacious kitchen with updated appliances, ample counter space and cabinetry for storage. Separate dining area with access to the fully fenced backyard! Upstairs there is a master bedroom suite, with generous closet space and walk-in shower. There are two additional bedrooms on this floor as well as full hall bathroom! There is a storage shed in the backyard as well!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



