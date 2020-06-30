Rent Calculator
11438 Herefordshire Way
Find more places like 11438 Herefordshire Way.
11438 Herefordshire Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM
11438 Herefordshire Way
11438 Herefordshire Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
11438 Herefordshire Way, Germantown, MD 20876
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 05/15/20 Spacious rental near hospitals and schools - Property Id: 275108
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275108
Property Id 275108
(RLNE5761912)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11438 Herefordshire Way have any available units?
11438 Herefordshire Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11438 Herefordshire Way have?
Some of 11438 Herefordshire Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11438 Herefordshire Way currently offering any rent specials?
11438 Herefordshire Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11438 Herefordshire Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11438 Herefordshire Way is pet friendly.
Does 11438 Herefordshire Way offer parking?
No, 11438 Herefordshire Way does not offer parking.
Does 11438 Herefordshire Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11438 Herefordshire Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11438 Herefordshire Way have a pool?
No, 11438 Herefordshire Way does not have a pool.
Does 11438 Herefordshire Way have accessible units?
No, 11438 Herefordshire Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11438 Herefordshire Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11438 Herefordshire Way has units with dishwashers.
