Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
11410 WATERBURY WAY
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 AM

11410 WATERBURY WAY

11410 Waterbury Way · No Longer Available
Location

11410 Waterbury Way, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 3/2/2019 FROM 11:00AM - 12:00 PM. APPLICATIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON SITE. Gorgeous rental home with fantastic upgrades! This charming 3br, 2ba townhome features hardwood floor throughout, updated kitchen w/granite counters, updated bathrooms, relaxing front porch, crown molding, fenced backyard. Close to Milestone Shopping Center, public transportation, minutes from route 270, restaurants and schools. APPLICATION REQUIREMENT: CREDIT SCORE MINIMUM 640, 2 YRS MINIMUM SAME EMPLOYER, 2 RECENT PAY STUBS AND TWO MONTHS BANK STATEMENTS MANDATORY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11410 WATERBURY WAY have any available units?
11410 WATERBURY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11410 WATERBURY WAY have?
Some of 11410 WATERBURY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11410 WATERBURY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11410 WATERBURY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11410 WATERBURY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11410 WATERBURY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 11410 WATERBURY WAY offer parking?
No, 11410 WATERBURY WAY does not offer parking.
Does 11410 WATERBURY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11410 WATERBURY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11410 WATERBURY WAY have a pool?
No, 11410 WATERBURY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 11410 WATERBURY WAY have accessible units?
No, 11410 WATERBURY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11410 WATERBURY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11410 WATERBURY WAY has units with dishwashers.
