11410 WATERBURY WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 3/2/2019 FROM 11:00AM - 12:00 PM. APPLICATIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON SITE. Gorgeous rental home with fantastic upgrades! This charming 3br, 2ba townhome features hardwood floor throughout, updated kitchen w/granite counters, updated bathrooms, relaxing front porch, crown molding, fenced backyard. Close to Milestone Shopping Center, public transportation, minutes from route 270, restaurants and schools. APPLICATION REQUIREMENT: CREDIT SCORE MINIMUM 640, 2 YRS MINIMUM SAME EMPLOYER, 2 RECENT PAY STUBS AND TWO MONTHS BANK STATEMENTS MANDATORY.