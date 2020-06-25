11400 APPLEGRATH WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath End Unit Town Home. Three finished levels --light, airy, cheerfully bright and in superb condition. Great kitchen with granite counter tops and ceramic tile floor. Freshly painted, new carpeted bedrooms and main stairway. Cathedral ceiling in master bedroom provide lots of natural sun light. Fenced in backyard. Parking space in front #146, community pool & playground. Close to shopping, major routes 270 & public transportation. A lovely unit to call home...a must see.