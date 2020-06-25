All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 11400 APPLEGRATH WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
11400 APPLEGRATH WAY
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

11400 APPLEGRATH WAY

11400 Applegrath Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11400 Applegrath Way, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath End Unit Town Home. Three finished levels --light, airy, cheerfully bright and in superb condition. Great kitchen with granite counter tops and ceramic tile floor. Freshly painted, new carpeted bedrooms and main stairway. Cathedral ceiling in master bedroom provide lots of natural sun light. Fenced in backyard. Parking space in front #146, community pool & playground. Close to shopping, major routes 270 & public transportation. A lovely unit to call home...a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11400 APPLEGRATH WAY have any available units?
11400 APPLEGRATH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11400 APPLEGRATH WAY have?
Some of 11400 APPLEGRATH WAY's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11400 APPLEGRATH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11400 APPLEGRATH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11400 APPLEGRATH WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11400 APPLEGRATH WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 11400 APPLEGRATH WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11400 APPLEGRATH WAY offers parking.
Does 11400 APPLEGRATH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11400 APPLEGRATH WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11400 APPLEGRATH WAY have a pool?
Yes, 11400 APPLEGRATH WAY has a pool.
Does 11400 APPLEGRATH WAY have accessible units?
No, 11400 APPLEGRATH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11400 APPLEGRATH WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11400 APPLEGRATH WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America