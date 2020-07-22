All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE

11242 Minstrel Tune Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11242 Minstrel Tune Drive, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stately Spacious Colonial - Perfectly located 2 minutes from Route 270 , Montgomery College campus, Holy Cross Hospital, Clarksburg Outlets, Milestone and neighborhood shopping. Located in a cul-de-sac, 2 car garage, hardwood floors 1st floor, football field size master Bedroom with fireplace w large bathroom w separate shower. Efficient solar energy, open kitchen into family room w fireplace. Fenced back yard, deck accessible from kitchen/fa room. Walk out basement, property to be painted neutral color throughout. GCCAR app please.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE have any available units?
11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE have?
Some of 11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGermantown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Germantown Apartments under $1,700Germantown Apartments with Parking
Germantown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America