11242 MINSTREL TUNE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stately Spacious Colonial - Perfectly located 2 minutes from Route 270 , Montgomery College campus, Holy Cross Hospital, Clarksburg Outlets, Milestone and neighborhood shopping. Located in a cul-de-sac, 2 car garage, hardwood floors 1st floor, football field size master Bedroom with fireplace w large bathroom w separate shower. Efficient solar energy, open kitchen into family room w fireplace. Fenced back yard, deck accessible from kitchen/fa room. Walk out basement, property to be painted neutral color throughout. GCCAR app please.~