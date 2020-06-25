All apartments in Germantown
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY

11159 Yellow Leaf Way · No Longer Available
Location

11159 Yellow Leaf Way, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Huge single Family ,New hardwood floor Freshly painted,stainless steel appliances, all 4 Bathroom updated,2 walkout entrance in Basement , huge Deck backing to woods,close to I270 , resturants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY have any available units?
11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY have?
Some of 11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY offers parking.
Does 11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY have a pool?
No, 11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY does not have a pool.
Does 11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY have accessible units?
No, 11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY has units with dishwashers.
