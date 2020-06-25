11159 YELLOW LEAF WAY

Huge single Family ,New hardwood floor Freshly painted,stainless steel appliances, all 4 Bathroom updated,2 walkout entrance in Basement , huge Deck backing to woods,close to I270 , resturants and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
