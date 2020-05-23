Rent Calculator
11151 APPERSON WAY
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM
1 of 6
11151 APPERSON WAY
11151 Apperson Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
11151 Apperson Way, Germantown, MD 20876
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
LOVELY RENOVATED TH IN BRANDERMILL - LOVELY RENOVATED TOWNHOME IN BRANDERMILL. FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET, NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES. FIREPLACE. FENCED REAR YARD. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL. COMMUNITY POOL.
(RLNE5174700)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11151 APPERSON WAY have any available units?
11151 APPERSON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11151 APPERSON WAY have?
Some of 11151 APPERSON WAY's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 11151 APPERSON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11151 APPERSON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11151 APPERSON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11151 APPERSON WAY is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 11151 APPERSON WAY offer parking?
No, 11151 APPERSON WAY does not offer parking.
Does 11151 APPERSON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11151 APPERSON WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11151 APPERSON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 11151 APPERSON WAY has a pool.
Does 11151 APPERSON WAY have accessible units?
No, 11151 APPERSON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11151 APPERSON WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11151 APPERSON WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
