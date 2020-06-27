Rent Calculator
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM
1 of 9
11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY
11115 Yellow Leaf Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
11115 Yellow Leaf Way, Germantown, MD 20876
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Bright & clean SFH shows very well, 4 bedrooms, 3full baths. 1half bath. finished basement with study room, full bath & storage room. Near rte 270, 355 & shoping center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY have any available units?
11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY offer parking?
No, 11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY does not offer parking.
Does 11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY have a pool?
No, 11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY does not have a pool.
Does 11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY have accessible units?
No, 11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11115 YELLOW LEAF WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
