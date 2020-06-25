All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR.
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR.

11103 Sceptre Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11103 Sceptre Ridge Terrace, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS RENOVATED SF HOME IN GERMANTOWN MD - 3500 SQ FT. LIVING AREA IN THIS GORGEOUS
COLONIAL WITH 5 BEDROOMS, 4.5 BATHS, ALL NEW CARPET AND PAINT.GAS FIREPLACE,
WALK OUT BASEMENT.
HUGE DECK OVERLOOKING TREES.
2 CAR GARAGE

(RLNE4845761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. have any available units?
11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. have?
Some of 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. currently offering any rent specials?
11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. pet-friendly?
No, 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. offer parking?
Yes, 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. offers parking.
Does 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. have a pool?
No, 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. does not have a pool.
Does 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. have accessible units?
No, 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. does not have accessible units.
Does 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America