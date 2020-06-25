11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS RENOVATED SF HOME IN GERMANTOWN MD - 3500 SQ FT. LIVING AREA IN THIS GORGEOUS

COLONIAL WITH 5 BEDROOMS, 4.5 BATHS, ALL NEW CARPET AND PAINT.GAS FIREPLACE,

WALK OUT BASEMENT.

HUGE DECK OVERLOOKING TREES.

2 CAR GARAGE



(RLNE4845761)