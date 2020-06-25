SPACIOUS RENOVATED SF HOME IN GERMANTOWN MD - 3500 SQ FT. LIVING AREA IN THIS GORGEOUS COLONIAL WITH 5 BEDROOMS, 4.5 BATHS, ALL NEW CARPET AND PAINT.GAS FIREPLACE, WALK OUT BASEMENT. HUGE DECK OVERLOOKING TREES. 2 CAR GARAGE
(RLNE4845761)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. have any available units?
11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. have?
Some of 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. currently offering any rent specials?
11103 SCEPTRE RIDGE TERR. is not currently offering any rent specials.