Germantown, MD
11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE
Last updated October 3 2019

11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE

11101 Weatherburn Place · No Longer Available
Location

11101 Weatherburn Place, Germantown, MD 20879

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely available End Unit with a Garage , Sunken Living Room with recessed lighting, Separate Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, 3 generously sized bedrooms, Master and Hall bathrooms have both been updated, Large Family Room in the basement with a walk out to a fenced in rear yard , washer / dryer - windows and roof replaced in 2018, front door and basement slider replaced in 2017- NOT A TYPICAL RENTAL - This is ONLY offered as a RENT with Option to purchase, MUST qualify for the rent to own program , call myself or Tracy Chase for details at 240-855-5332

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE have any available units?
11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE have?
Some of 11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE offers parking.
Does 11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE have a pool?
No, 11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
