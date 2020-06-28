11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rarely available End Unit with a Garage , Sunken Living Room with recessed lighting, Separate Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, 3 generously sized bedrooms, Master and Hall bathrooms have both been updated, Large Family Room in the basement with a walk out to a fenced in rear yard , washer / dryer - windows and roof replaced in 2018, front door and basement slider replaced in 2017- NOT A TYPICAL RENTAL - This is ONLY offered as a RENT with Option to purchase, MUST qualify for the rent to own program , call myself or Tracy Chase for details at 240-855-5332