11101 WEATHERBURN PLACE

Amenities
Rarely available End Unit with a Garage , Sunken Living Room with recessed lighting, Separate Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, 3 generously sized bedrooms, Master and Hall bathrooms have both been updated, Large Family Room in the basement with a walk out to a fenced in rear yard , washer / dryer - windows and roof replaced in 2018, front door and basement slider replaced in 2017- NOT A TYPICAL RENTAL - This is ONLY offered as a RENT with Option to purchase, MUST qualify for the rent to own program , call myself or Tracy Chase for details at 240-855-5332