1 Cottage Field Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning end unit 3 BR 3.5 BA townhouse with basement living area. Very open and spacious living areas. Large bedrooms. Fresh paint and freshly cleaned carpets. Spacious deck out back. Desirable neighborhood and close to grocery store and shopping center. Very close to KENTLANDS-CROWN center areas for shopping/dining and I270.