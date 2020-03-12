Stunning end unit 3 BR 3.5 BA townhouse with basement living area. Very open and spacious living areas. Large bedrooms. Fresh paint and freshly cleaned carpets. Spacious deck out back. Desirable neighborhood and close to grocery store and shopping center. Very close to KENTLANDS-CROWN center areas for shopping/dining and I270.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 Cottage Field Court have any available units?
1 Cottage Field Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Cottage Field Court have?
Some of 1 Cottage Field Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Cottage Field Court currently offering any rent specials?
1 Cottage Field Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Cottage Field Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Cottage Field Court is pet friendly.
Does 1 Cottage Field Court offer parking?
No, 1 Cottage Field Court does not offer parking.
Does 1 Cottage Field Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Cottage Field Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Cottage Field Court have a pool?
No, 1 Cottage Field Court does not have a pool.
Does 1 Cottage Field Court have accessible units?
No, 1 Cottage Field Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Cottage Field Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Cottage Field Court has units with dishwashers.