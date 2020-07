Spectrum Majestic.

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish

deposit:

fee: $300 per pet

limit: 2

rent: $35 per pet/per month

restrictions: Reptiles or exotic animals, Fish tanks are not to exceed 55 gallons, 55lb, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard and Wolf Dog Hybrids, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, and Presa Canario

Dogs restrictions: Majestic welcomes dogs, but certain breeds and mixes, including pitbulls and rottweilers are prohibited. Please see management office for more information.