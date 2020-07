Camden Washingtonian.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel cable included extra storage microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool hot tub yoga cats allowed garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging carport cc payments coffee bar community garden dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room green community guest parking internet access key fob access lobby playground shuffle board smoke-free community tennis court trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Our luxury studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments plus loft floor plans are located in the heart of Gaithersburg, Maryland, down the street from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Your new home will have everything you deserve - inspired layouts and spacious kitchens with stainless steel appliances, Silestone quartz counter tops, glass tile back splash and custom cabinetry. Enjoy the luxury of working out in a 24-hour fitness studio with free weights and cardio equipment, or in our outdoor Yoga area. Entertain friends at the fireside lounge, bocce court, and pool area. Floor plan pricing and availability is subject to change. Call for details.