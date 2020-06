Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities business center playground pool tennis court volleyball court

This is a centrally located spot, within walking distance of a shopping complex offering everything from groceries and a pharmacy to Starbucks and sushi. You can also take a walk or quick drive to Seneca Creek State Park, with lots of hiking and biking trails and Clopper Lake for boating and fishing. The MARC commuter train is also steps away. Onsite you can enjoy anoutdoor swimming pool with sundeck, tennis and sand volleyball courts, a business center, and severalplaygrounds.