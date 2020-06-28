All apartments in Gaithersburg
908 Orchard Ridge Drive

908 Orchard Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

908 Orchard Ridge Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
carpet
Bright, open two story, 3-bedroom, 2 -bathroom condo in quiet neighborhood. Newer appliances and carpeting. Walking distance to the Kentland's Shopping Center. One car garage and 1 parking space. Pool, tennis court and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Orchard Ridge Drive have any available units?
908 Orchard Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Orchard Ridge Drive have?
Some of 908 Orchard Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Orchard Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
908 Orchard Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Orchard Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 908 Orchard Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 908 Orchard Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 908 Orchard Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 908 Orchard Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 Orchard Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Orchard Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 908 Orchard Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 908 Orchard Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 908 Orchard Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Orchard Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Orchard Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
