Bright, open two story, 3-bedroom, 2 -bathroom condo in quiet neighborhood. Newer appliances and carpeting. Walking distance to the Kentland's Shopping Center. One car garage and 1 parking space. Pool, tennis court and playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 908 Orchard Ridge Drive have any available units?
908 Orchard Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.