SPACIOUS & UPDATED TOWN HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION * 3BR. 2FULL/2HALF BATHS * FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT * FAMILY ROOM W/ FIREPLACE *GRANITE COUNTERS/UPDATED APPLIANCES * NEUTRAL CARPETS AND PAINT * DECK WITH PRIVATE FENCED BACKYARD* CONVENIENT TO I-370* 270 *RIO* BUS TO METRO *KENTLANDS* CROWN FARM * AND MUDDY BRANCH SHOPS* RESTAURANTS * PARK AND MUCH MORE * MOVE IN CONDITION ************
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 CURRY FORD LANE have any available units?
807 CURRY FORD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.