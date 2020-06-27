All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 807 CURRY FORD LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
807 CURRY FORD LANE
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

807 CURRY FORD LANE

807 Curry Ford Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

807 Curry Ford Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS & UPDATED TOWN HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION * 3BR. 2FULL/2HALF BATHS * FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT * FAMILY ROOM W/ FIREPLACE *GRANITE COUNTERS/UPDATED APPLIANCES * NEUTRAL CARPETS AND PAINT * DECK WITH PRIVATE FENCED BACKYARD* CONVENIENT TO I-370* 270 *RIO* BUS TO METRO *KENTLANDS* CROWN FARM * AND MUDDY BRANCH SHOPS* RESTAURANTS * PARK AND MUCH MORE * MOVE IN CONDITION ************

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 CURRY FORD LANE have any available units?
807 CURRY FORD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 CURRY FORD LANE have?
Some of 807 CURRY FORD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 CURRY FORD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
807 CURRY FORD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 CURRY FORD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 807 CURRY FORD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 807 CURRY FORD LANE offer parking?
No, 807 CURRY FORD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 807 CURRY FORD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 CURRY FORD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 CURRY FORD LANE have a pool?
No, 807 CURRY FORD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 807 CURRY FORD LANE have accessible units?
No, 807 CURRY FORD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 807 CURRY FORD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 CURRY FORD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America