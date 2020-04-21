Sign Up
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:20 PM
1 of 23
8 MANETTE STREET
8 Manette Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8 Manette Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, family room , Florida room/porch with backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 8 MANETTE STREET have any available units?
8 MANETTE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaithersburg, MD
.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gaithersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8 MANETTE STREET have?
Some of 8 MANETTE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8 MANETTE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8 MANETTE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 MANETTE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8 MANETTE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg
.
Does 8 MANETTE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8 MANETTE STREET offers parking.
Does 8 MANETTE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 MANETTE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 MANETTE STREET have a pool?
No, 8 MANETTE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8 MANETTE STREET have accessible units?
No, 8 MANETTE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8 MANETTE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 MANETTE STREET has units with dishwashers.
