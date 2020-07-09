All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated January 26 2020 at 11:45 PM

8 CORNERWOOD COURT

8 Cornerwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

8 Cornerwood Court, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Great property close to shopping and roads! Good sized rooms, flat, fenced back yard with patio and built-in grill! Dead end street! Shed! Work in progress!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 CORNERWOOD COURT have any available units?
8 CORNERWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 8 CORNERWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8 CORNERWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 CORNERWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8 CORNERWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 8 CORNERWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 8 CORNERWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8 CORNERWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 CORNERWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 CORNERWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 8 CORNERWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8 CORNERWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 8 CORNERWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8 CORNERWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 CORNERWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 CORNERWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 CORNERWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

