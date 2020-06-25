732 Quince Orchard Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

All utilities included immaculate spacious condo - Property Id: 112792



MUST SEE! Two bedrooms two bathrooms upgraded renovated spacious condo located in a great location. Great schools.



Minutes from shops and restaurants, I-270, bus stops, and Montgomery County Fairgrounds. Community swimming pool and tennis court.



Customized tiled baths and customized kitchen featuring additional storage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112792

Property Id 112792



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4828294)