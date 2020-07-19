Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
72 INKBERRY CIR
72 Inkberry Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
72 Inkberry Circle, Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This is an open space studio . The utilities are calculated based on one occupant and included in the asking rent. NO PETS PLEASE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 72 INKBERRY CIR have any available units?
72 INKBERRY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Gaithersburg, MD
.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gaithersburg Rent Report
.
Is 72 INKBERRY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
72 INKBERRY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 INKBERRY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 72 INKBERRY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg
.
Does 72 INKBERRY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 72 INKBERRY CIR offers parking.
Does 72 INKBERRY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 INKBERRY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 INKBERRY CIR have a pool?
No, 72 INKBERRY CIR does not have a pool.
Does 72 INKBERRY CIR have accessible units?
No, 72 INKBERRY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 72 INKBERRY CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 INKBERRY CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 INKBERRY CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 INKBERRY CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Anne Arundel County Apartments
