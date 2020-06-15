All apartments in Gaithersburg
710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1
710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1

710 Quince Orchard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

710 Quince Orchard Boulevard, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
NICE ONE BEDROOM , ONE BATH CONDO - Great spacious patio-level condo w/SGD to patio & back yard. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (Elec., Gas & Water). Featuring LARGE Living Room, Dining Room, Table size kit w/NEW GAS Stainless Steel Range and NEW Stainless Steel Refrigerator. Master Bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. NEW HVAC. Building Laundry Room on same level. NO Smoking, $45 application fee per applicant, $300 one-time move-in fee (parking & pool) & GOOD credit. Close to Public Transportation, Shopping, Schools, 270/370/ICC/Metro!

(RLNE4805554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1 have any available units?
710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1 have?
Some of 710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1 currently offering any rent specials?
710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1 pet-friendly?
No, 710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1 offer parking?
Yes, 710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1 does offer parking.
Does 710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1 have a pool?
Yes, 710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1 has a pool.
Does 710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1 have accessible units?
No, 710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
