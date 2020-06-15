710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

NICE ONE BEDROOM , ONE BATH CONDO - Great spacious patio-level condo w/SGD to patio & back yard. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (Elec., Gas & Water). Featuring LARGE Living Room, Dining Room, Table size kit w/NEW GAS Stainless Steel Range and NEW Stainless Steel Refrigerator. Master Bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. NEW HVAC. Building Laundry Room on same level. NO Smoking, $45 application fee per applicant, $300 one-time move-in fee (parking & pool) & GOOD credit. Close to Public Transportation, Shopping, Schools, 270/370/ICC/Metro!



