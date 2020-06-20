All apartments in Gaithersburg
709 COBBLER PLACE
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

709 COBBLER PLACE

709 Cobbler Place · No Longer Available
Location

709 Cobbler Place, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gourgeous one car garage 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath town house/Condo. min from metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 COBBLER PLACE have any available units?
709 COBBLER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 709 COBBLER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
709 COBBLER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 COBBLER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 709 COBBLER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 709 COBBLER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 709 COBBLER PLACE offers parking.
Does 709 COBBLER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 COBBLER PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 COBBLER PLACE have a pool?
No, 709 COBBLER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 709 COBBLER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 709 COBBLER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 709 COBBLER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 COBBLER PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 COBBLER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 COBBLER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

