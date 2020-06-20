Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 709 COBBLER PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
709 COBBLER PLACE
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
709 COBBLER PLACE
709 Cobbler Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
709 Cobbler Place, Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gourgeous one car garage 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath town house/Condo. min from metro.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 709 COBBLER PLACE have any available units?
709 COBBLER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaithersburg, MD
.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gaithersburg Rent Report
.
Is 709 COBBLER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
709 COBBLER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 COBBLER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 709 COBBLER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg
.
Does 709 COBBLER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 709 COBBLER PLACE offers parking.
Does 709 COBBLER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 COBBLER PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 COBBLER PLACE have a pool?
No, 709 COBBLER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 709 COBBLER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 709 COBBLER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 709 COBBLER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 COBBLER PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 COBBLER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 COBBLER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Similar Pages
Gaithersburg 1 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with Parking
Gaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Howard Community College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America