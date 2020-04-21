629 PELICAN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful light filled home! Main level has a gourmet kit w granite breakfast bar island, Nice Hardwood floors, Bay window, Recessed lighting, crown molding. Multi room audio system, Large MBR w/ 2 walk-in closet. MBA w/ dual vanity & ROMAN SHOWER* ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.