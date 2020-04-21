629 PELICAN AVENUE

Amenities
Beautiful light filled home! Main level has a gourmet kit w granite breakfast bar island, Nice Hardwood floors, Bay window, Recessed lighting, crown molding. Multi room audio system, Large MBR w/ 2 walk-in closet. MBA w/ dual vanity & ROMAN SHOWER* ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.