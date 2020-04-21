All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated August 4 2019 at 11:26 AM

629 PELICAN AVENUE

629 Pelican Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

629 Pelican Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful light filled home! Main level has a gourmet kit w granite breakfast bar island, Nice Hardwood floors, Bay window, Recessed lighting, crown molding. Multi room audio system, Large MBR w/ 2 walk-in closet. MBA w/ dual vanity & ROMAN SHOWER* ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 PELICAN AVENUE have any available units?
629 PELICAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 PELICAN AVENUE have?
Some of 629 PELICAN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 PELICAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
629 PELICAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 PELICAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 PELICAN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 629 PELICAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 629 PELICAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 629 PELICAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 PELICAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 PELICAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 629 PELICAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 629 PELICAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 629 PELICAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 629 PELICAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 PELICAN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
