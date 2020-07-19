Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 628 CEDAR SPRING STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
628 CEDAR SPRING STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
628 CEDAR SPRING STREET
628 Cedar Spring Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
628 Cedar Spring Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
3 bed 3+1/2 bath town home with more than 2500 finished living space, two car garage, a large deck off the kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 628 CEDAR SPRING STREET have any available units?
628 CEDAR SPRING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaithersburg, MD
.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gaithersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 628 CEDAR SPRING STREET have?
Some of 628 CEDAR SPRING STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 628 CEDAR SPRING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
628 CEDAR SPRING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 CEDAR SPRING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 628 CEDAR SPRING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg
.
Does 628 CEDAR SPRING STREET offer parking?
Yes, 628 CEDAR SPRING STREET offers parking.
Does 628 CEDAR SPRING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 CEDAR SPRING STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 CEDAR SPRING STREET have a pool?
Yes, 628 CEDAR SPRING STREET has a pool.
Does 628 CEDAR SPRING STREET have accessible units?
No, 628 CEDAR SPRING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 628 CEDAR SPRING STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 CEDAR SPRING STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Similar Pages
Gaithersburg 1 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Gaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Howard Community College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America