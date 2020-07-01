All apartments in Gaithersburg
602 CURRY FORD LANE

602 Curry Ford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

602 Curry Ford Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Good credit and income $80k+ Great location near 270/370, Great Seneca/Muddy Branch! Wail out with deck end unit.Home to be prepared after current tenant moves. Move in April 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 CURRY FORD LANE have any available units?
602 CURRY FORD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 602 CURRY FORD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
602 CURRY FORD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 CURRY FORD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 602 CURRY FORD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 602 CURRY FORD LANE offer parking?
No, 602 CURRY FORD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 602 CURRY FORD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 CURRY FORD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 CURRY FORD LANE have a pool?
No, 602 CURRY FORD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 602 CURRY FORD LANE have accessible units?
No, 602 CURRY FORD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 602 CURRY FORD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 CURRY FORD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 CURRY FORD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 CURRY FORD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

