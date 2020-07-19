Rent Calculator
Home
Gaithersburg, MD
549 ODENDHAL AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
549 ODENDHAL AVENUE
549 Odend'hal Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
549 Odend'hal Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Bright TH at very convenient location, close to everywhere, H-mart, Costco, Lake Forest Mall, R-355, and I-270.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 549 ODENDHAL AVENUE have any available units?
549 ODENDHAL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaithersburg, MD
.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gaithersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 549 ODENDHAL AVENUE have?
Some of 549 ODENDHAL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 549 ODENDHAL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
549 ODENDHAL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 ODENDHAL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 549 ODENDHAL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg
.
Does 549 ODENDHAL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 549 ODENDHAL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 549 ODENDHAL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 549 ODENDHAL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 ODENDHAL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 549 ODENDHAL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 549 ODENDHAL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 549 ODENDHAL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 549 ODENDHAL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 ODENDHAL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
