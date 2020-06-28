Rent Calculator
Gaithersburg, MD
/
50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM
50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD
50 Timber Rock Road
No Longer Available
Location
50 Timber Rock Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bright 3bed 2.5bath townhouse. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter top. Hardwood floor on main level. Walkout basement. Fenced backyard. Next to Route-28. Close to Shopping. Rachel Carson ES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD have any available units?
50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
Gaithersburg, MD
.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Gaithersburg Rent Report
.
Is 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg
.
Does 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD offer parking?
No, 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD have a pool?
No, 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
