All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD

50 Timber Rock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

50 Timber Rock Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bright 3bed 2.5bath townhouse. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter top. Hardwood floor on main level. Walkout basement. Fenced backyard. Next to Route-28. Close to Shopping. Rachel Carson ES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD have any available units?
50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD offer parking?
No, 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD have a pool?
No, 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 TIMBER ROCK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America