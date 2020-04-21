485 LYNETTE STREET

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded 4BR 3.5BA TownHouse in the Lakelands community. 2 cars detached garage. Upgrades include hardwood floors in first 2 floors, baths remodeled with designer vanities & tile, plantation shutters throughout, built-in speakers in main rooms, high-ceiling living & dining rooms, kitchen w/ 42"cabinetry, granite counters, double oven. Steps to Starbucks, WholeFood, Giant, restaurants. Community clubhouse, pools, gym & recreation room. Pet (dog or cat) allowed on case-by-case basis. Pet fee $50/month/pet. Pet deposit $250/pet. Application fee $45/adult.