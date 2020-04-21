All apartments in Gaithersburg
Location

485 Lynette Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully upgraded 4BR 3.5BA TownHouse in the Lakelands community. 2 cars detached garage. Upgrades include hardwood floors in first 2 floors, baths remodeled with designer vanities & tile, plantation shutters throughout, built-in speakers in main rooms, high-ceiling living & dining rooms, kitchen w/ 42"cabinetry, granite counters, double oven. Steps to Starbucks, WholeFood, Giant, restaurants. Community clubhouse, pools, gym & recreation room. Pet (dog or cat) allowed on case-by-case basis. Pet fee $50/month/pet. Pet deposit $250/pet. Application fee $45/adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 LYNETTE STREET have any available units?
485 LYNETTE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 485 LYNETTE STREET have?
Some of 485 LYNETTE STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 LYNETTE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
485 LYNETTE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 LYNETTE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 485 LYNETTE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 485 LYNETTE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 485 LYNETTE STREET offers parking.
Does 485 LYNETTE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 485 LYNETTE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 LYNETTE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 485 LYNETTE STREET has a pool.
Does 485 LYNETTE STREET have accessible units?
No, 485 LYNETTE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 485 LYNETTE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 485 LYNETTE STREET has units with dishwashers.
