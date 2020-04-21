485 LYNETTE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully upgraded 4BR 3.5BA TownHouse in the Lakelands community. 2 cars detached garage. Upgrades include hardwood floors in first 2 floors, baths remodeled with designer vanities & tile, plantation shutters throughout, built-in speakers in main rooms, high-ceiling living & dining rooms, kitchen w/ 42"cabinetry, granite counters, double oven. Steps to Starbucks, WholeFood, Giant, restaurants. Community clubhouse, pools, gym & recreation room. Pet (dog or cat) allowed on case-by-case basis. Pet fee $50/month/pet. Pet deposit $250/pet. Application fee $45/adult.