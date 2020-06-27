Rent Calculator
450 CAROUSEL COURT
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:11 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
450 CAROUSEL COURT
450 Carousel Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
450 Carousel Court, Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Amenities
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great end unit townhome rental with newer dishwasher, windows in front of home, refrigerator and freshly cleaned carpets.... Great condition, available 8/1/19.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 450 CAROUSEL COURT have any available units?
450 CAROUSEL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaithersburg, MD
.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gaithersburg Rent Report
.
Is 450 CAROUSEL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
450 CAROUSEL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 CAROUSEL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 450 CAROUSEL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg
.
Does 450 CAROUSEL COURT offer parking?
No, 450 CAROUSEL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 450 CAROUSEL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 CAROUSEL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 CAROUSEL COURT have a pool?
No, 450 CAROUSEL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 450 CAROUSEL COURT have accessible units?
No, 450 CAROUSEL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 450 CAROUSEL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 CAROUSEL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 CAROUSEL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 CAROUSEL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
