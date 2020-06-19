All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

45 Windbrooke Circle

45 Windbrooke Circle · (240) 702-2600 ext. 2604
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Windbrooke Circle, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 45 Windbrooke Circle · Avail. Jul 4

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
pool
45 Windbrooke Circle Available 07/04/20 COMING SOON! Cute & Contemporary 3BD/2BA Top-Floor Condo For Rent!! - Spacious living room, dining room and kitchen with open-concept layout!! Large balcony, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings - on the top floor!! Dual master setup with large upstairs lofted full bedroom & bathroom. Main level master bedroom w/walk-in closet with built-ins and en-suite bath. Updated kitchen & bathrooms. Extra storage in attic space!! Alarm system installed and available for tenant's use (at expense of tenant) Ample unassigned parking included. Situated in beautiful, contemporary park-like setting with community pool.

Great location near parks, I-270, commuter routes, restaurants, shopping and more!

(RLNE4141646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Windbrooke Circle have any available units?
45 Windbrooke Circle has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Windbrooke Circle have?
Some of 45 Windbrooke Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Windbrooke Circle currently offering any rent specials?
45 Windbrooke Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Windbrooke Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Windbrooke Circle is pet friendly.
Does 45 Windbrooke Circle offer parking?
Yes, 45 Windbrooke Circle does offer parking.
Does 45 Windbrooke Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Windbrooke Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Windbrooke Circle have a pool?
Yes, 45 Windbrooke Circle has a pool.
Does 45 Windbrooke Circle have accessible units?
No, 45 Windbrooke Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Windbrooke Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Windbrooke Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
