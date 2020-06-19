Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking pool

45 Windbrooke Circle Available 07/04/20 COMING SOON! Cute & Contemporary 3BD/2BA Top-Floor Condo For Rent!! - Spacious living room, dining room and kitchen with open-concept layout!! Large balcony, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings - on the top floor!! Dual master setup with large upstairs lofted full bedroom & bathroom. Main level master bedroom w/walk-in closet with built-ins and en-suite bath. Updated kitchen & bathrooms. Extra storage in attic space!! Alarm system installed and available for tenant's use (at expense of tenant) Ample unassigned parking included. Situated in beautiful, contemporary park-like setting with community pool.



Great location near parks, I-270, commuter routes, restaurants, shopping and more!



(RLNE4141646)