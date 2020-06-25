Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT
4 Pembrooke View Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
4 Pembrooke View Court, Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Amenities
on-site laundry
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Note this is only 1Br & shared Bath in the upper level for $700 with all utilities included.The rent includes shared kitchen facilities plus laundry facilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT have any available units?
4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaithersburg, MD
.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gaithersburg Rent Report
.
Is 4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg
.
Does 4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT offer parking?
No, 4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT have a pool?
No, 4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 PEMBROOKE VIEW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
