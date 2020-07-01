All apartments in Gaithersburg
4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:17 AM

4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE

4 Kent Gardens Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4 Kent Gardens Circle, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is nice 1 bedroom top floor apartment in the Kentlands

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE have any available units?
4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 KENT GARDENS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

