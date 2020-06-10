313 CURRY FORD LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully updated, spacious TH in Warther. Walk to Crown Farm, RIO & Muddy Branch Shopping/Restaurants and Rt 370. Newer hardwood floors on main level, water boiler, shower glass door, and shower head. Table space kitchen w/ granite & stainless - or use pass-thru as a breakfast bar!Walk-out rec room with wood burning fireplace on lower level. Fresh paint throughout. Newer carpet on upper level. End unit with private,fenced yard & patio. Minimum credit score 630 is required, application fee: $60/adult.