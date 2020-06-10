All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 313 CURRY FORD LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
313 CURRY FORD LANE
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

313 CURRY FORD LANE

313 Curry Ford Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

313 Curry Ford Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated, spacious TH in Warther. Walk to Crown Farm, RIO & Muddy Branch Shopping/Restaurants and Rt 370. Newer hardwood floors on main level, water boiler, shower glass door, and shower head. Table space kitchen w/ granite & stainless - or use pass-thru as a breakfast bar!Walk-out rec room with wood burning fireplace on lower level. Fresh paint throughout. Newer carpet on upper level. End unit with private,fenced yard & patio. Minimum credit score 630 is required, application fee: $60/adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 CURRY FORD LANE have any available units?
313 CURRY FORD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 CURRY FORD LANE have?
Some of 313 CURRY FORD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 CURRY FORD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
313 CURRY FORD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 CURRY FORD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 313 CURRY FORD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 313 CURRY FORD LANE offer parking?
No, 313 CURRY FORD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 313 CURRY FORD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 CURRY FORD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 CURRY FORD LANE have a pool?
No, 313 CURRY FORD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 313 CURRY FORD LANE have accessible units?
No, 313 CURRY FORD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 313 CURRY FORD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 CURRY FORD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America