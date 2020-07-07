All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 30 STANDARD CT #65.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
30 STANDARD CT #65
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

30 STANDARD CT #65

30 Standard Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

30 Standard Court, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Pictures coming soon. Renovated 2 level 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with large rooms. Hardwood on main level. Private enclosed patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 STANDARD CT #65 have any available units?
30 STANDARD CT #65 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 30 STANDARD CT #65 currently offering any rent specials?
30 STANDARD CT #65 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 STANDARD CT #65 pet-friendly?
No, 30 STANDARD CT #65 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 30 STANDARD CT #65 offer parking?
Yes, 30 STANDARD CT #65 offers parking.
Does 30 STANDARD CT #65 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 STANDARD CT #65 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 STANDARD CT #65 have a pool?
No, 30 STANDARD CT #65 does not have a pool.
Does 30 STANDARD CT #65 have accessible units?
No, 30 STANDARD CT #65 does not have accessible units.
Does 30 STANDARD CT #65 have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 STANDARD CT #65 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 STANDARD CT #65 have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 STANDARD CT #65 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America