Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

26 GOODPORT CT.

26 Goodport Court · No Longer Available
Location

26 Goodport Court, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LOVELY RENOVATED TH IN GAITHERSBURG - UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM. CERAMIC FLOORS IN DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN. MASTER BEDROOM HAS LAMINATE FLOOR. 2ND AND 3RD BEDROOM NEW CARPET. WALKOUT DECK. FENCED REAR YARD.

(RLNE5403658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 GOODPORT CT. have any available units?
26 GOODPORT CT. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 GOODPORT CT. have?
Some of 26 GOODPORT CT.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 GOODPORT CT. currently offering any rent specials?
26 GOODPORT CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 GOODPORT CT. pet-friendly?
No, 26 GOODPORT CT. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 26 GOODPORT CT. offer parking?
No, 26 GOODPORT CT. does not offer parking.
Does 26 GOODPORT CT. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 GOODPORT CT. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 GOODPORT CT. have a pool?
No, 26 GOODPORT CT. does not have a pool.
Does 26 GOODPORT CT. have accessible units?
No, 26 GOODPORT CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 26 GOODPORT CT. have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 GOODPORT CT. does not have units with dishwashers.

