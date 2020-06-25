248 MAIN ST #248

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

QUIET BUILDING IN PERFECT LOCATION. RIGHT ON MAIN STREET ABOVE THE BARBER SHOP STEPS TO WHOLE FOODS. FRESHLY RENOVATED CONDO WITH NEW FLOORING AND BACKSPLASH IN KITCHEN. FRESH CARPET AND PAINT THROUGHOUT . LAUNDRY IN UNIT. HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.