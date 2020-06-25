248 MAIN ST #248

QUIET BUILDING IN PERFECT LOCATION. RIGHT ON MAIN STREET ABOVE THE BARBER SHOP STEPS TO WHOLE FOODS. FRESHLY RENOVATED CONDO WITH NEW FLOORING AND BACKSPLASH IN KITCHEN. FRESH CARPET AND PAINT THROUGHOUT . LAUNDRY IN UNIT. HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
