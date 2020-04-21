Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
235 BALDWIN STREET
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM
1 of 46
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
235 BALDWIN STREET
235 Baldwin Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
235 Baldwin Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 235 BALDWIN STREET have any available units?
235 BALDWIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaithersburg, MD
.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gaithersburg Rent Report
.
Is 235 BALDWIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
235 BALDWIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 BALDWIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 235 BALDWIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg
.
Does 235 BALDWIN STREET offer parking?
No, 235 BALDWIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 235 BALDWIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 BALDWIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 BALDWIN STREET have a pool?
No, 235 BALDWIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 235 BALDWIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 235 BALDWIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 235 BALDWIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 BALDWIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 BALDWIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 BALDWIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
