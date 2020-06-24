All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

211 CEDAR AVENUE

211 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

211 Cedar Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WONDERFUL HOME.....WELL CARED FOR, UPDATE KITCHEN ....GRANITE AND SS APLIICANCES, BATHS, WINDOWS.......BACK YARD PARKLIKE.....OVERSIZE GARAGE. .....HURRY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 CEDAR AVENUE have any available units?
211 CEDAR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 CEDAR AVENUE have?
Some of 211 CEDAR AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 CEDAR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
211 CEDAR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 CEDAR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 211 CEDAR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 211 CEDAR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 211 CEDAR AVENUE offers parking.
Does 211 CEDAR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 CEDAR AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 CEDAR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 211 CEDAR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 211 CEDAR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 211 CEDAR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 211 CEDAR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 CEDAR AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
