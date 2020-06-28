Rent Calculator
211 CEDAR AVENUE
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
211 CEDAR AVENUE
211 Cedar Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
211 Cedar Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WONDERFUL HOME.....WELL CARED FOR, UPDATE KITCHEN ....GRANITE AND SS APLIICANCES, BATHS, WINDOWS.......BACK YARD PARKLIKE.....OVERSIZE GARAGE. .....HURRY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 211 CEDAR AVENUE have any available units?
211 CEDAR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Gaithersburg, MD
.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Gaithersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 211 CEDAR AVENUE have?
Some of 211 CEDAR AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 211 CEDAR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
211 CEDAR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 CEDAR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 211 CEDAR AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg
.
Does 211 CEDAR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 211 CEDAR AVENUE offers parking.
Does 211 CEDAR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 CEDAR AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 CEDAR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 211 CEDAR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 211 CEDAR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 211 CEDAR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 211 CEDAR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 CEDAR AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
