Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
200 BOOKHAM LANE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM
200 BOOKHAM LANE
200 Bookham Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
200 Bookham Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 BOOKHAM LANE have any available units?
200 BOOKHAM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaithersburg, MD
.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gaithersburg Rent Report
.
Is 200 BOOKHAM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
200 BOOKHAM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 BOOKHAM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 200 BOOKHAM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg
.
Does 200 BOOKHAM LANE offer parking?
No, 200 BOOKHAM LANE does not offer parking.
Does 200 BOOKHAM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 BOOKHAM LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 BOOKHAM LANE have a pool?
No, 200 BOOKHAM LANE does not have a pool.
Does 200 BOOKHAM LANE have accessible units?
No, 200 BOOKHAM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 200 BOOKHAM LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 BOOKHAM LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 BOOKHAM LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 BOOKHAM LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
