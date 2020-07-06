All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

178 CHEVY CHASE STREET

178 Chevy Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

178 Chevy Chase Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

granite counters
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Nice home in Kentlands community. Open kitchen and dining area, granite countertop, attached garage. Walk to restaurants, movie theatre and great stores, such as whole foods, Starbucks and Michaels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 CHEVY CHASE STREET have any available units?
178 CHEVY CHASE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 178 CHEVY CHASE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
178 CHEVY CHASE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 CHEVY CHASE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 178 CHEVY CHASE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 178 CHEVY CHASE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 178 CHEVY CHASE STREET offers parking.
Does 178 CHEVY CHASE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 CHEVY CHASE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 CHEVY CHASE STREET have a pool?
No, 178 CHEVY CHASE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 178 CHEVY CHASE STREET have accessible units?
No, 178 CHEVY CHASE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 178 CHEVY CHASE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 178 CHEVY CHASE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 178 CHEVY CHASE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 178 CHEVY CHASE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

