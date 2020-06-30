Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 158 SHARPSTEAD LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
158 SHARPSTEAD LN
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
158 SHARPSTEAD LN
158 Sharpstead Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
158 Sharpstead Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 158 SHARPSTEAD LN have any available units?
158 SHARPSTEAD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaithersburg, MD
.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gaithersburg Rent Report
.
Is 158 SHARPSTEAD LN currently offering any rent specials?
158 SHARPSTEAD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 SHARPSTEAD LN pet-friendly?
No, 158 SHARPSTEAD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg
.
Does 158 SHARPSTEAD LN offer parking?
Yes, 158 SHARPSTEAD LN offers parking.
Does 158 SHARPSTEAD LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 SHARPSTEAD LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 SHARPSTEAD LN have a pool?
No, 158 SHARPSTEAD LN does not have a pool.
Does 158 SHARPSTEAD LN have accessible units?
No, 158 SHARPSTEAD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 158 SHARPSTEAD LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 SHARPSTEAD LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 158 SHARPSTEAD LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 SHARPSTEAD LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Similar Pages
Gaithersburg 1 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with Parking
Gaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Howard Community College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America