Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

132 Sharpstead Lane

132 Sharpstead Lane · No Longer Available
Location

132 Sharpstead Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Updated Townhome - Great 3 bedroom. 2 full bath, and 2 half bath townhome in convenient location. Updated throughout with lovely kitchen and remodeled baths. Fully finished walkout basement for extra living space. Fenced yard, perfect for entertaining. Great location, close to Metro and Rio. Applications online at www.WashingtonMetroManagement.com

Schedule a Showing Online

Mike Altobelli, Broker / Owner
Washington Metro Management

202-536-2510 - office
202-536-2581 - direct
833-847-3753 - fax
Mike@WashingtonMetroManagement.com
www.washingtonmetromanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3585985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Sharpstead Lane have any available units?
132 Sharpstead Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 132 Sharpstead Lane currently offering any rent specials?
132 Sharpstead Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Sharpstead Lane pet-friendly?
No, 132 Sharpstead Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 132 Sharpstead Lane offer parking?
No, 132 Sharpstead Lane does not offer parking.
Does 132 Sharpstead Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Sharpstead Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Sharpstead Lane have a pool?
No, 132 Sharpstead Lane does not have a pool.
Does 132 Sharpstead Lane have accessible units?
No, 132 Sharpstead Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Sharpstead Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Sharpstead Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Sharpstead Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Sharpstead Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

