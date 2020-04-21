132 Sharpstead Lane

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully Updated Townhome - Great 3 bedroom. 2 full bath, and 2 half bath townhome in convenient location. Updated throughout with lovely kitchen and remodeled baths. Fully finished walkout basement for extra living space. Fenced yard, perfect for entertaining. Great location, close to Metro and Rio. Applications online at www.WashingtonMetroManagement.com



Schedule a Showing Online



Mike Altobelli, Broker / Owner

Washington Metro Management



202-536-2510 - office

202-536-2581 - direct

833-847-3753 - fax

Mike@WashingtonMetroManagement.com

www.washingtonmetromanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3585985)