132 Sharpstead Lane

Amenities
Beautifully Updated Townhome - Great 3 bedroom. 2 full bath, and 2 half bath townhome in convenient location. Updated throughout with lovely kitchen and remodeled baths. Fully finished walkout basement for extra living space. Fenced yard, perfect for entertaining. Great location, close to Metro and Rio. Applications online at www.WashingtonMetroManagement.com
Schedule a Showing Online
Mike Altobelli, Broker / Owner
Washington Metro Management
202-536-2510 - office
202-536-2581 - direct
833-847-3753 - fax
Mike@WashingtonMetroManagement.com
www.washingtonmetromanagement.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3585985)